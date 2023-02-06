Actor Viola Davis earns EGOT status with Grammy win

Actor Viola Davis has earned the coveted EGOT status after she bagged a Grammy for her audio recording of her memoir "Finding Me”. With this, she becomes the third Black woman and 18th person in history to earn the title- given to artistes who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

The 57-year-old actor, who appeared thrilled after accepting the Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording, proudly said, "I got EGOT!".

"I wrote this book to honor the six-year-old Viola," she said at the pre-telecast ceremony in Los Angeles. "To honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And, it has just been such a journey,” she said.

Davis won an Oscar in 2017 for best supporting actress for 'Fences' opposite Denzel Washington, and a Tony -- her second -- for the same role in August Wilson's play in 2010.

Davis has a 2015 Emmy for TV series 'How To Get Away with Murder,' won an Academy Award for best supporting actress in 2017 for her role in 2016's 'Fences' and has two Tony awards for 'Fences' and 'King Hedley II.' Davis was the only female nominee in her category this year alongside big names Lin-Manuel Miranda, Questlove, Mel Brooks and Jamie Foxx.

Other EGOT winners include Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn and Whoopi Goldberg.

Davis bested a rather formidable field: comedian Mel Brooks, who already has an EGOT; composer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is an Oscar away; and actor Jamie Foxx and musician Questlove, who are both Oscar and Grammy winners.

