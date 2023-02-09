Bhanupriya struggles with memory loss, says she can’t recall dialogues

Yesteryear actress Bhanupriya has impressed the South Indian movie lovers with her impeccable acting prowess and charming looks, in the 1980s. She played the lead roles in many blockbuster movies in more than five languages. Bhanupriya had also earned a name as a talented dancer. A prolific actress, Bhanupriya preferred to stay in front of the camera and even did mother roles in recent movies. However, in a candid chat with a Telugu channel, Bhanupriya confessed that she does only two or three movies in a year as she suffers from bouts of memory loss.

Bhanupriya had dreamed to open a dance school. However, she was devastated by the sudden demise of her husband Adarsh Kaushal. Her health soon deteriorated and she began experiencing memory loss.

“I have not been feeling well these days. I suffer bouts of memory loss. I forget things that I have learned. I no longer am interested in dancing. I don’t practice dance even at home,” says Bhanupriya. The actress says that she has been suffering from memory loss since two years. She even struggled to recall her dialogues at a filming location. Bhanupriya said that she often forgets things that she ought to remember.

“I had acted in a movie called ‘Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal’. I forgot my dialogues when the director said ‘action’,” added Bhanupriya. Meanwhile, the actress clarified that she doesn’t suffer from depression. Moreover, Bhanupriya said that the news about her divorce was false. She used to stay in Chennai while her husband lived in Hyderabad. The actress decided to settle in Chennai as it was difficult for her to travel regularly, to the film locations, from Hyderabad. Bhanupriya’s daughter Abhinaya is a student in London. She said that her daughter isn’t interested in acting.