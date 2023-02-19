Suresh Gopi says he will pray for total destruction of nonbelievers who harm the faithful

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi said he has 'no love' for nonbelievers and would pray for the 'total destruction' of those who harm the rights of believers.

The former Member of Parliament spoke his mind during a Sivaratri celebration. The speech has now gone viral.

Suresh Gopi, who claimed that he loves and respects the Gods and scriptures of all religions, launched a tirade on nonbelievers.

“I can boldly proclaim that I have no love for nonbelievers. I will not pardon any power that threatens to harm the rights of a believer. I'll pray for their total destruction before the 'sreekovil' (sanctum sanctorum). Everyone should do that,” Gopi said.

The actor, known for his verbose monologues in movies, pitched a warning for nonbelievers, urging them to “stay clear of even the periphery of the religious community”.

“Our faith is not for harming anyone. But a peaceful and good life should not be made possible, under no circumstances, for any person that insults our faith, our religious institutions, and our religious ways.

“If I name such people it would become political. But such people should not even reach the periphery of the believers' community. They can go their way far from us and should not attempt to infiltrate,” said Gopi, who contested the 2019 general elections from Thrissur on a BJP ticket.