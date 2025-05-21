Kakkanad: When Parvathy Gopakumar took charge as Assistant Collector of Ernakulam district on Monday, she was creating history in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Having lost her right hand in a road accident, Parvathy succeeded in the tough civil service exam with sheer grit and determination.

She entered the Collectorate in Ernakulam to join duty in the morning and took over the post by signing with her left hand. Senior officers and other employees welcomed Parvathy at the office. District Collector N S K Umesh offered her a bouquet.

Parvathy, a Kerala cadre IAS officer of the 2024 batch, joined duty as the Assistant Collector after completing her training at Mussoorie and IMG. The new post is also a part of her training. On the first day, Parvathy took part in two meetings with the Collector and a hearing with Sub-Collector K Meera.

A native of Ambalapuzha in Alappuzha district, Parvathy is now staying at a flat near the Ernakulam Collectorate in Kakkanad. Her parents - deputy tahsildar K S Gopakumar and Sreekala S Nair, who works as a teacher – accompanied Parvathy to the Collectorate on her first day in office.

Another reception was also organised later by the staff council for Parvathy. Deputy Collectors V E Abbas and K Manoj and staff council secretary M C Shyla were those who arranged this meeting.