Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Vineeth Sreenivasan tells the story behind his Varanad run

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 28, 2023 01:03 AM IST
Screengrab from Vineeth Sreenivasan's run after the ganamela at Varanad.
Topic | Entertainment

Vineeth Sreenivasan has opened up on his run from the venue of a temple festival that has turned into a barrel of laughs on social media.

The actor-director-singer was caught on video running away from fans at Varanad in Cherthala the other day. Edited video clips showing him fleeing from the backstage of a cultural festival at a local temple turned into meme material in no time.

Moments before that he had entertained a massive crowd with his smooth rendition of popular Malayalam and Tamil songs.

RELATED ARTICLES

"I've seen several videos and news regarding the ganamela at Varanad Temple. It was a venue that I enjoyed the most in recent times," wrote Vineeth on Facebook.

Vineeth Sreenivasan entertains the crowd during a cultural festival at the Varanad Temple near Cherthala. Photo: Facebook/@official.vineethsreenivasan

Later, though, the excitement of the fans got uncontrolled and Vineeth had to cut short the ganamela to avoid a cram. "But I was never harmed. I had to run to get to the vehicle because it was not possible to park it on the temple premises."

That said, Vineeth treasures the time he spent at Varanad. "Even now, the passionate residents of Varanad, who sang along, fill my heart. What more can an artist ask for?

"It's my twentieth year as a playback singer. That was my second visit to Varanad. If they invite me again, I will go," Vineeth wrote on Facebook.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.