'Momo in Dubai' starring Anu Sithara will be available on this OTT platform from March 17

'Momo in Dubai', which hit theatres last month, has finally locked it's OTT release date. The movie revolves around a young kid who sets out to realise his dream, when he and his siblings and mom reaches Dubai to stay with his father for a month.

Anu Sithara plays the mother of three kids while Aneesh G Menon is the father. They belong to a lower middle class family and have their own set of struggles. Amid that, the young boy tries to realise his dream, which makes it for a good and interesting watch.

The film is directed by newcomer Ameen Aslam and written by Zakariya Mohammed of 'Sudani from Nigeria' fame and Ashif Kakkodi who directed the Manju Warrier film 'Ayisha'.

Athreya Baiju plays the fun and joyous young boy Momo. Johny Antony also plays a prominent and interesting role in the film. There is a lot of humourous moments in the film, which largely targets the young audience.

The film will start streaming on Manorama Max from March 17.