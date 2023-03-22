Meenakshi Anoop says she was duped by team managing her YouTube channel

Actress Meenakshi Anoop, who rose to fame with movies like ‘Oppam’ and ‘Amar Akbar Antony’ recently revealed that she was cheated by a social media team who was managing her YouTube channel. According to the actress, the team also took most of the income generated from the channel and would only give a small portion to the family.

Meenakshi’s father Anoop has filed a complaint with Kottayam SP. “We were quite patient with them, and we even overlooked some of their foul play. When our YouTube channel garnered 1 lakh subscribers, we would only be paid a small amount. They haven’t remitted the TDS so far. We are planning to take legal action. We have given a complaint to the Kottayam SP office. Now, we hear that there are several complaints against them,” Meenakshi said, while opening up about being duped, on her newly created YouTube channel.

According to the family, the team had approached them to start the YouTube channel. “They themselves created the email ID and password. The channel nearly had around two lakh followers. They were the ones who shot, edited and uploaded the videos. They didn't even give Meenakshi the play button that was given to the channel,” said Meenakshi’s father.

Both Meenakshi and her family also cautioned all those who planned to start a YouTube channel. “Those who are planning to start a YouTube channel, make sure you partner with people you know. Check their credentials. When they make it private one day, everything will go for a toss. Though we would question some of the things they did, they would keep evading them. We somehow knew from the beginning that they had no integrity,” she said.

“We were ecstatic to start that channel. We hoped that they would return the channel before we take any legal action. But they made it completely private. They even took away the play button I received in my name. They would take whatever income I got for the channel. I don’t want anyone to be cheated in this manner anymore,” added Meenakshi.