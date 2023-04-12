Pookkaalam's 100-year-old character: Vijayaraghavan's makeover video goes viral

Actor Vijayaraghavan known best for playing character roles in Mollywood, recently appeared as a 100-year-old man in Ganesh Raj's family entertainer 'Pookkalam'. Post-release, the 71-year-old is receiving applause for his stunning transformation in the movie. Now, the makers have released the actor's makeover video, which has already gone viral on social media.

The makeup along with Vijayaraghavan's expressions brought life to Ittoop's character in 'Pookkaalam'. He played the centenarian who discovers that his wife had an affair 50 years ago, during their marriage. His decision to file for a divorce forms the crux of the story.

The makeup artists would spend at least four-and-a-half hours daily (25 days) on Vijaraghavan's look. 'Pookkalam' marked 'Aanandam' director Ganesh Raj's return to filmmaking after a gap of seven years. Besides Vijayaraghavan, the film also stars KPAC Leela, Annu Antony, Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Suhasini Maniratnam, Johny Antony, Arun Kurian, among others.