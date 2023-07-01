'King of Kotha' Vs 'RDX': Racy, action-packed teasers create buzz among youth

'RDX', which is Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese and Neeraj Madhav's upcoming film, is expected to hit theatres this Onam. Recently, the makers released the film's teaser, which has created quite a frenzy among the youth.

The trailer introduces three young men – Robert, Dony and Xavier – who let their fists do the talking. The film is set in Kochi in the backdrop of the famous Cochin Carnival. Netizens who watched the trailer shared their excitement about the film's release. “Wasn't impressed by the motion poster, but now my expectations have increased two-fold,” wrote one person.

According to some, there is a 'Thallumaala' and 'Angamaly Diaries' vibe to the trailer. “Antony Pepe (Antony Varghese) is returning with yet another elaborate fight sequence in RDX after Angamaly Diaries. This is just cool,” wrote another person.

Meanwhile, the trailer of 'King of Kotha' starring Dulquer Salmaan has also created quite the buzz on social media. The teaser begins on a pulsating note as we see the people of Kotha make way for 'The King,' who arrives in a stylish rust coloured Mercedes, immediately drawing attention to his larger-than-life mafioso.

Dulquer Salmaan is brutally charming and unforgivably ruthless in the films, which is also slated to release this Onam.