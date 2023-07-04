Malayalam
Vadivelu fans say actor deserves national award for his powerful performance in ‘Maamannan’

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 04, 2023 10:08 AM IST
Maamannan Movie
Maamannan Movie Posters. Photo: IMDb
'Maamannan', which features Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, opened to positive responses last week. Now, fans of actor Vadivelu, who has returned to the silver screen after a hiatus, have demanded that the actor receive a national award for his performance in the Mari Selvaraj film.

Vadivelu plays the titular character Maamannan who is a Dalit MLA. The actor, who is considered as one of the best comedians in Tamil cinema, delivered a powerful performance in the film, which has managed to touch a chord in people's hearts with it’s ability to bring to focus the discrimination against the lower strata of society.

Even Fahadh Faasil is being praised for his performance as Rathnavel, who looks down in disdain at the lower caste.

The film clocked Rs 30 crore in the opening weekend, though it witnessed a drop in collection on July 3. However, it is still managing to mint money in box offices across the globe with makers hoping it will continue to hold steady in the coming days.

