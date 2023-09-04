Malayalam
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's humble gesture towards Atlee's mother wins hearts at 'Jawan' event

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 04, 2023 02:58 PM IST
Atlee, SRK
'Jawan' marks Atlee and Nayanthara's entry into Bollywood. Photo: Instagram/Atlee
Topic | Entertainment News

Shah Rukh Khan made a notable appearance in Chennai on August 30 for the 'Jawan' pre-release event, where he dazzled the audience with his energetic performance to the tune of 'Vandha Edam' (known as 'Zinda Banda' in Hindi). A viral video from the event captures a heartwarming moment as SRK humbly bowed down to greet Atlee's mother, earning him widespread admiration on social media.

The event took place at Sri Sairam Engineering College and featured prominent figures like SRK, Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Anirudh Ravichander. Shah Rukh Khan's electrifying performance of several songs from 'Jawan' ignited immense excitement among fans.

Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' is an action-packed thriller where Shah Rukh Khan showcases his versatility by portraying dual roles. Atlee collaborated on the script with S Ramanagirivasan. Notably, 'Jawan' marks Atlee and Nayanthara's entry into Bollywood. The film's ensemble cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, and a cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone.

