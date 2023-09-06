Why is #BoycottJawanMovie trending ahead of 'Jawan' release. Know details inside

'Jawan' featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead is one of the biggest releases this year. Now, a section of netizens are calling for a boycott of the film and has started the #BoycottJawanMovie trend, just hours before its release on September 7.

The movie, directed by Atlee, features an ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, among others. The boycott calls began after Shah Rukh Khan visited the Tirumala Temple in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday morning.

Our Temples are not your studios for promotional gimmicks.



Why just before a movie release you remember Hindu temples ?



STOP THIS NONSENSE !!#BoycottJawanMovie pic.twitter.com/LFHOMd1Bt1 — Rajesh Bhatt 🔥🚩 🇮🇳 (@RajeshRB001) September 5, 2023

According to some netizens, Shah Rukh Khan's visit to the temple was a publicity stunt. “Our temples are not your studios for promotional stunts. Why do you visit a temple just before your movie release,” said one person on X.

On Tuesday morning, the actor had visited the temple along with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana. His co-star Nayanthara also accompanied him.

Others, meanwhile, were not happy that actor and politician Udayanidhi Stalin's firm Red Giant Movies had acquired the film's distribution rights in Tamil Nadu.

The film, which will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, was scheduled to hit theatres on June 2 but later got delayed. Shah Rukh Khan will appear in seven getups in the film. He will also play a police officer in the film and also sport a bald look, which is yet another highlight of the action-thriller.