Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's wedding reception invite goes viral

New Delhi: A reception invite, supposedly of Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, is going viral on social media. The invite includes details of the venue and other reception details. Though many have shared the invite, it is yet to be ascertained whether the post is authentic as neither Parineeti nor Raghav have shared it on social media.

As per the details, the reception will take place at the Taj Chandigarh. "With the heavenly blessings of our most revered Shri P N Chadha ji and Smt Vimla Chadha, Smt Usha and Shri H S Sachdeva Alka and Sunil Chadha invite you for the reception lunch of their son Raghav and Parineeti, daughter of Reena & Pawan Chopra on 30th September 2023 Taj Chandigarh 1:00 pm onwards".

The wedding rituals will be held at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23-24, according to the sources.

High-profile names, including politicians and Bollywood actors, are expected to attend the event at Udaipur. If sources are to be believed, mehendi, haldi and sangeet events will start from September 23.

Also, there are discussions that a reception will be held in Gurugram after the wedding.

Several film personalities, including Parineeti's sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, and leaders from Delhi and other states are expected to attend the event.

