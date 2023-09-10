Malayalam
Entertainment

'Kissing Booth' actress Joey King ties the knot with longtime partner Steven Piet

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 10, 2023 10:52 AM IST
Joey King, Steven Piet
Joey King, Steven Piet. Photo: Instagram/Joey King
Topic | Entertainment News

Joey King, widely known for her role in the film Kissing Booth, recently tied the knot with her longtime partner Steven Piet in Spain. Actress Kaitlyn Dever, her best friend, shared enchanting wedding snapshots from Spain on Instagram, accompanied by the caption "Joey & Steven!!!!!".

Their journey began when Joey King and Steven Piet crossed paths on the set of Hulu's series 'The Act', quickly forming a deep connection. In February 2022, during their three-year anniversary trip to Joshua Tree, Piet proposed to King. Despite the cold and windy weather, which the director described as "perfectly imperfect," the moment remained unforgettable.

For this special occasion, King graced the event in an elegant white gown featuring a striking strapless neckline adorned with large fabric flower-petal paillettes, while the groom donned a stylish white tuxedo.

