Prithviraj unveils launch video for 'Empuraan', the highly-anticipated 'Lucifer' sequel

Prithviraj Sukumaran has revealed the launch video for Empuraan, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster. He shared this on X, previously Twitter. The video includes scenes from Lucifer and concludes with Indrajith Sukumaran's character declaring, 'He is coming back.'

Empuraan is scheduled to commence filming on October 5 and will be released in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Lyca Productions will collaborate with Aashirvad Cinemas, the production house behind Lucifer, for the sequel.

The first phase of filming for Empuraan is set to take place in Delhi and Ladakh. Originally planned for August, the shoot was postponed due to an injury Prithviraj sustained while working on another film, Vilayath Buddha. Prithviraj needed time to recuperate and undergo intensive physiotherapy sessions.

Empuraan serves as the sequel to the 2019 hit, Lucifer, which ranks among the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. Lucifer delved into themes such as the Illuminati, drug trade, and money laundering, all set within the political landscape of Kerala.