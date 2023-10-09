Malayalam
Entertainment

Sophie Turner shares 1st post amid divorce battle with Joe Jonas, deletes it later

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 09, 2023 01:45 PM IST
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner. Photo: Instagram/Sophie Turner
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Sophie Turner recently shared a selfie wearing a bracelet featuring the title of Taylor Swift's second studio album, 'Fearless,' according to reports from People. This marks her first social media post since the joint announcement of her separation from estranged husband Joe Jonas on September 6.

Amidst the divorce proceedings with Jonas, the X-Men star was spotted in New York City with the pop sensation twice in one week at the end of September. A hearing on October 3 revealed that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are scheduled for a four-day mediation starting on October 4 to address issues in their divorce. They will discuss matters related to custody and parenting arrangements for their two daughters. This mediation aims to facilitate a resolution in their legal separation. Furthermore, during the hearing, it was established that their divorce trial is set for January 2, with Joe Jonas seeking joint custody, as reported by People.

