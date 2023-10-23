Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Television host Govind Padmasoorya and Gopika Anil announce engagement

Our Correspondent
Published: October 23, 2023 09:37 AM IST
Govind Padmasoorya, Gopika Anil
Govind Padmasoorya, Gopika Anil. Photo: Instagram/Govind Padmasoorya
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor and television host Govind Padmasoorya and Television actor Gopika Anil are all set to tie the knot. It was Govind who dropped his engagement stills on his Instagram page.
“Happy to share that we are getting engaged today on this auspicious day of Ashtami. This is a family-initiated relationship that slowly blossomed as we interacted with each other. Seeking your blessings and prayers,” penned the actor. Their wedding will be next year.

GP aka Govind Padmasoorya is a popular Television host, who shot to fame by anchoring the reality dance show, D4 Dance. He debuted as an actor in MG Sasi’s ‘Adayalangal.’ He has also acted in ‘Daddy Cool,’ ‘IG’, ‘Varsham’ and ‘Pretham 2’. He also did a Tamil (‘Ki’) and Telugu (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’) film.

Meanwhile, Gopika is familiar as Anjali in Santhwanam to Television viewers. She made her debut as a child actor in ‘Balettan’ and ‘Sivam.’ In Balettan she played Mohanlal’s daughter and her younger sister was played by her real-life sister in the film. Gopika, who has acted in several Television serials is also an Ayurvedic doctor.  

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.