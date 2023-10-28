Kalyani Priyadarshan's football commentary mesmerises Kerala Blasters fans

Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan mesmerised the crowd with her football commentary at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Friday. The actor, who plays a football commentator in her upcoming film 'Sesham Mikeil Fathima' made a grand entry at the stadium prior to the match between Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC. Kalyani and the rest of the film's crew and cast members were at the stadium as part of the film's promotion.

The movie features Kalyani as an aspiring football commentator who belongs to an orthodox Muslim family in North Malabar. The movie is directed by Manu C Kumar and features Maala Parvathi, Shaheen Siddique among others in prominent roles. The trailer of the film was also launched at the stadium. The director urged the Kerala Blasters' fans to support their film and also spoke about the film's unique plot line. Kalyani's performances in earlier films like 'Thallumaala' and 'Bro Daddy' were well appreciated. 'Sesham Mikeil Fathima' film will hit theatres on November 3.