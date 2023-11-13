Tiger 3 breaks records; Salman Khan's highest opener since Bharat

On its opening day, Salman Khan's latest film, Tiger 3, raked in an impressive Rs 44.5 crore at the box office. This remarkable debut establishes it as Khan's highest-grossing opener since the 2019 film Bharat, which earned Rs 42.30 crore. Featuring Katrina Kaif alongside Khan, Tiger 3 introduces Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the cinematic experience.

In the movie, Tiger and Zoya, now parents, become central figures in an event that creates a profound rift between India and Pakistan. Tiger 3 offers a decent viewing experience, particularly in the first half, where dynamic location changes and well-choreographed action sequences enhance the engagement with the storyline. A commendable aspect of the film is Salman Khan's appearance, where he doesn't attempt to appear younger but embraces his age. Despite performing numerous age-defying stunts, some are admittedly over-the-top, there's a sense of authenticity as it doesn't come off as a youngster's endeavour, providing a welcome relief. Katrina too follows suit in this aspect.