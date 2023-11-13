She's not Greek: Zendaya's casting as 'Cleopatra' irks netizens

Numerous reports are circulating about an upcoming Cleopatra film, and the latest rumours suggest that Zendaya has been chosen for the lead role, though an official confirmation is still pending. Social media is currently ablaze with discussions surrounding Zendaya's casting, generating both excitement and criticism. It appears that Denis Villeneuve, known for Dune, has Cleopatra as his next project after the release of Dune: Part II, as per sources who discovered a production sheet. Villeneuve had already mentioned the Cleopatra project back in 2020 while filming Dune, expressing enthusiasm for its development.

In the midst of the buzz, contrasting opinions have emerged. Some eagerly anticipate Zendaya embodying the iconic Queen, while others raise concerns about historical accuracy, particularly regarding Cleopatra's ethnicity. Critics argue that Hollywood tends to deviate from accurate portrayals of historical figures, with some users on platform X emphasizing Cleopatra's Greek heritage and questioning the industry's casting choices.

'I like Zendaya, but why does Hollywood mess around with historical characters? Cleopatra was Greek. She was not African or any other race, but Greek' remarked a user expressing their concerns about the casting.