Shah Rukh Khan's Hardy, four friends embark on a dangerous adventure in 'Dunki' trailer

Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' promises to be a fun movie, interwoven with pathos and carrying a social message. The film's trailer, which dropped on Tuesday, introduces Shah Rukh Khan's character as Hardayal Singh Dhillon, also known as Hardy to friends. When he arrives at a small town in Punjab, he meets a bunch of quirky, crazy people, who become his buddies.

These friends dream to migrate to London and are forced to choose an illegal way to reach the foreign city. They go through a lot of hardships on the way. While the film definitely is not a remake of the Malayalam hit movie 'CIA' some portions of the 'Dunki' trailer does remind you of the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer.

The humour, which is a mainstay in Rajkumar Hirani's movies, is definitely present in 'Dunki'. The movie, which will hit theatres on December 21, marks Shah Rukh Khan's first time collaboration with Hirani, who is known for films like '3 Idiots', 'PK', 'Munna Bhai MBBS', among others. The makers had already released two songs from the movie, which are a hit. Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar', will also hit theatres on the same day.