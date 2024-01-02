Mammootty's new 'Bramayugam' poster has Vidheyan vibes?

The poster of Mammootty's upcoming film 'Bramayugam' is out and features the veteran actor in a never-before-seen avatar. In the poster, Mammootty is seen wearing a headgear that is worn by Theyyam artists. He also sports horns on his headgear generating a lot of curiosity about his role in the movie.

This is the film's second poster. The first look had also generated a lot of discussions on social media. In the first look poster, the veteran actor had appeared in a devilish avatar. Both the posters, according to the actor's fans, have some resemblance to the 1994 movie 'Vidheyan', in which Mammootty plays the landlord Bhaskara Pattelar, who mistreats his slave Thommy. The film, directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan had won the National Film award for the Best Feature Film.

Ever since the second poster arrived, people have drawn comparisons to Mammootty's postures in both the films. Also, the presence of a bull horn showpiece in the background of the 'Vidheyan' poster has evoked similar vibes. 'Bramayugam' directed by Rahul Sadasivan who had previously helmed 'Bhoothakaalan' is one of the most-anticipated film releases this year.