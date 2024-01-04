Alphonse Puthren releases 'half-baked' teaser of Prithviraj starrer 'Gold'

Director Alphonse Puthren recently shared a 'half-baked' teaser of his last release, 'Gold,' featuring Prithviraj and Nayanthara in lead roles. In a candid caption, Alphonse explained that the teaser was revealed in its raw form—prior to logo design, colour correction, sound design, and background music.

Gold, which faced mixed to negative reviews and underperformed at the box office, left the director dissatisfied with the final outcome. Alphonse acknowledged the disparity between the film the audience witnessed in theatres and the vision he had initially envisioned for Gold.

Responding to a user's inquiry about releasing deleted scenes from the Nivin Pauly starrer 'Premam,' Alphonse clarified that he opted to remove scenes that didn't align with the character of George (Nivin Pauly). Demonstrating his commitment to the script, Alphonse expressed his reluctance to release deleted footage, emphasizing his respect for the integrity of the narrative.

Regarding the challenges faced during the making of 'Gold,' Alphonse shared insights into the deviations from the original script. He revealed that various equipment and elements did not align with the initial plan. Additionally, his battle with acute pancreatitis, requiring medication, limited his involvement to directing, editing, and overseeing the editing of the film.