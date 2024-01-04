Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Alphonse Puthren releases 'half-baked' teaser of Prithviraj starrer 'Gold'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 04, 2024 03:39 PM IST Updated: January 04, 2024 05:21 PM IST
Gold movie
Poster of 'Gold' movie. Photo: IMDb
Topic | Entertainment News

Director Alphonse Puthren recently shared a 'half-baked' teaser of his last release, 'Gold,' featuring Prithviraj and Nayanthara in lead roles. In a candid caption, Alphonse explained that the teaser was revealed in its raw form—prior to logo design, colour correction, sound design, and background music.

Gold, which faced mixed to negative reviews and underperformed at the box office, left the director dissatisfied with the final outcome. Alphonse acknowledged the disparity between the film the audience witnessed in theatres and the vision he had initially envisioned for Gold.

Responding to a user's inquiry about releasing deleted scenes from the Nivin Pauly starrer 'Premam,' Alphonse clarified that he opted to remove scenes that didn't align with the character of George (Nivin Pauly). Demonstrating his commitment to the script, Alphonse expressed his reluctance to release deleted footage, emphasizing his respect for the integrity of the narrative.

RELATED ARTICLES

Regarding the challenges faced during the making of 'Gold,' Alphonse shared insights into the deviations from the original script. He revealed that various equipment and elements did not align with the initial plan. Additionally, his battle with acute pancreatitis, requiring medication, limited his involvement to directing, editing, and overseeing the editing of the film.  

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.