PM Modi presents wedding garlands to Bhagya and Sreyas at their wedding

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the wedding ceremony of Suresh Gopi's daughter, Bhagya Suresh, emerging as a star attraction. The nuptials commenced at 8:45 am, and the prime minister, after capturing moments with the happy couple and family, left the venue. Actors such as Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep, and Khushbu were also in attendance.

Before bestowing blessings upon the newlyweds, PM Modi commenced his day by offering prayers at the Lord Krishna temple. Adorned in a Kerala-style white dhoti and shawl, the prime minister participated in a thulabharam at the temple, presenting the wedding garlands to the couple. His blessings were graciously extended to the pair. The temple premises witnessed a sizable crowd eager to catch a glimpse of both the Prime Minister and the star-studded wedding attendees.

In terms of attire, Bhagya chose an elegant and simple look for the wedding, donning an orange silk saree for the occasion.