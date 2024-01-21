Jailer 2 on the cards? Here's some happy news for Rajinikanth, Mohanlal fans

The Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer' is all set to get a second part. Reports have emerged that the film director Nelson Dilipkumar has already begun working on the script of the movie, which revolves around a retired jailer whose son is investigating a smuggling case.

The film, which was a massive hit across the country and especially South India, was the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. As per reports, all the main actors, including Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar who was seen in the Nelson directorial will reunite for the movie. However, the makers are yet to reveal whether the film will be a prequel or sequel.

Rajinikanth is now busy with his upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The 'Leo' director had previously stated that he is working on a film with Rajinikanth. The movie tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 171' is touted to be an action drama. Sivakarthikeyan, who is Nelson's good friend, is also reportedly part of the movie.