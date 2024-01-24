Fahadh Faasil's highly anticipated film 'Aavesham's' official teaser released

Fahadh Faasil is gearing up to grace the big screen with his charming presence and talent in the upcoming film 'Aavesham', where he plays the character of Ranga, a local goon. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, renowned for the film 'Romancham', this comedy flick is officially scheduled to release in theatres on April 11, 2024.

Marking a spin-off from his initial venture, 'Aavesham' is expected to bring back the same charm as 'Romancham'. Similar to its Romancham, the film is reportedly inspired by real-life incidents, focusing on the involvement of tough characters assisting college students in Bengaluru. The teaser of 'Aavesham' features Sajin Gopu, known for his role as Niroop in 'Romancham'.

The movie is jointly produced by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends, with Anwar Rasheed and Nazriya Nazim at the helm of production. Sameer Thahir is handling the cinematography for the movie.