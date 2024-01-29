Malayalam
B Unnikrishnan refutes reports of Mammootty playing a 30-year-old using AI

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 29, 2024 10:23 AM IST Updated: January 29, 2024 12:15 PM IST
Mammootty
Mammootty. Photo: Instagram/Mammootty
Recent reports of Mammootty set to portray a 30-year-old using AI technology created a buzz on social media. It was initially reported that the veteran actor would undergo a digital de-aging process through Artificial Intelligence (AI) for an upcoming role.

Reports claimed that during an event in Kochi, director B Unnikrishnan disclosed this development, emphasizing the controlled advancements in AI technology and their impact on the film industry. However, The Fourth News now reports that B Unnikrishnan refuted these claims, dismissing them as baseless. He clarified that there are no plans to de-age Mammootty's character, and his upcoming movie does not involve the veteran actor.

