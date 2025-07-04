Thiroorangady: Office bearers of the Mampuram Maqam have expressed satisfaction over the successful conduct of this year’s Mampuram annual votive offering (Andu nercha). Devotees had arrived in large numbers at the Maqam, a revered pilgrimage site and a symbol of religious and social unity, for the past one year without a break.

This marked the 27th votive since the Jifri family, descendants of Sayyid Alavi Thangal, entrusted the Mampuram Maqam to the Darul Huda managing committee.

The peaceful and smooth execution of the annual votive was made possible through the wholehearted support of local residents and law enforcement authorities. From the start of the event on June 26, police played a vital role in managing crowds and regulating traffic. With the Kuriyaad Road in poor condition, all traffic was routed through Mampuram and the coordinated efforts of the police and local volunteers helped prevent major congestion.

On the final day, about 130 police personnel from various stations were deployed under Inspector B Pradeep Kumar. The Mampuram Mahallu Committee, the special reception committee formed for the votive and local residents worked hand in hand to ensure everything went smoothly. Volunteers from the Darul Huda student community also contributed actively. An ambulance service too was made available at the site. The Darul Huda managing committee extended gratitude to everyone who supported the event’s success.