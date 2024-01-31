Thalapathy Vijay’s father Chandrasekhar criticises fellow director, netizens think it is Lokesh Kanagaraj

Thalapathy Vijay’s father, S. A. Chandrasekhar, a renowned Tamil filmmaker, recently shared an incident at a promotional event. He revealed calling a fellow filmmaker to appreciate his movie but found the conversation taking an unexpected turn when he began pointing out flaws.

During the event, S. A. Chandrasekhar narrated the incident, stating, “I happened to see the first copy of a film before its release, and I called the director to share my views. As long as I was appreciating the film, he was thanking me. But the moment I started pointing out my issues with the film, he cut the call, saying he was about to have food and that he would call later. But he never called back.”

Chandrasekhar highlighted specific portions in the film that depicted an issue between a father and a son. He advised the director that such scenarios are unrealistic and wouldn't resonate well. Interestingly, upon the film's release, those same portions faced criticism from both fans and critics.

Fans quickly speculated that S. A. Chandrasekhar might have been referring to director Lokesh Kanagaraj and his film 'Leo'. In 'Leo', Thalapathy Vijay's character, Parthiban/Leo, navigates a tumultuous relationship with his father, played by Sanjay Dutt, who serves as the main antagonist. The storyline involves the sacrifice of the antagonist's own daughter for personal gain, a plot point that stirred controversy upon release.