Chiyaan Vikram to collaborate with son Dhruv again for Mahaan's sequel?

Chiyaan Vikram and director Karthik Subbaraj joined forces in 2022 for 'Mahaan', a collaboration that drew attention from audiences and critics alike. Vikram's son Dhruv played the antagonist in the movie. The movie was released directly on Amazon Prime Video.

On February 10th, 2024, 'Mahaan' reached a significant milestone, completing two years since its release. To celebrate the occasion, the film's cast and crew shared their excitement and gratitude for the support received from fans and viewers. Among the celebrations, Chiyaan Vikram sparked speculation and excitement by dropping subtle hints about a potential sequel to the film. Sharing a couple of photos of his character's look as Gandhi Mahaan, Vikram captioned the post with a teasing question, "MAHAAN 2?" accompanied by a winking emoji.

Dhruv also joined in the celebrations by sharing a post that recreated an iconic scene from 'Mahaan', showcasing the chemistry between him and Chiyaan Vikram on-screen.

'Mahaan' marked the seventh feature film directorial venture of Karthik Subbaraj. Alongside Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv, the movie also featured talented actors including Bobby Simha, Simran, Sananth, Aadukalam Naren, and many more, each contributing to the film's success with their performances.