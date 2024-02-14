Varshangalkku Shesham teaser: Pranav Mohanlal’s mannerisms remind fans of young ‘Lalettan’

The teaser of ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’, one of the most anticipated releases of the year, is out. The movie directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan features Dhyan Sreenivasan and Pranav Mohanlal in the lead. The teaser hints the film is set in Chennai, a constant landscape in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s movies.

People also shared screen shots of Mohanlal drinking liquor from two bottles in the movie 'Ayal Kadha Ezhuthukayanu'. Photo | Cinephile

While the teaser has excited everyone, it is Pranav Mohanlal’s mannerisms and looks that has become a point of discussion on social media. Many were of the opinion that some of the scenes in the teaser reminded them of 'vintage' Mohanlal.

“Look at his expressions and his hand movements. Such a replica of his father,” wrote one X user. Another person maintained that Pranav has bettered his voice modulation and acting over the years. “Glad to see our vintage Mohanlal in Pranav. Best of Luck,” wrote another person. People also shared stills of Mohanlal drinking liquor from two bottles from the movie 'Ayal Kadha Ezhuthukayanu', comparing it with a scene in 'Varshangalkku Shesham'.

‘Varshangalkku Shesham’ features a star cast, including Kalyani Priyadarshan, Aju Varghese and Nivin Pauly. This is Kalyani’s and Pranav’s third outing as a lead pair. The movie is produced by Merryland Cinemas, which had also bankrolled Vineeth Sreenivasan’s previous hit ‘Hridayam’. Most of the supporting cast of ‘Hridayam’, will return in the movie, which will hit theatres on April 11.