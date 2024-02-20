Actor Sudev Nair ties the knot with long-time girlfriend Amardeep Kaur

Actor Sudev Nair tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Amardeep Kaur on Monday. The function, which was attended only by close friends and family, was held at the Guruvayur temple. The actor posted photos and videos from the marriage on his Instagram handle.

Sudev, who was born and raised in Mumbai, made his debut in movies with the Hindi film 'Gulaab Gang' directed by Soumik Sen, featuring Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla in the lead. In the same year, he played the lead role in M B Padmakumar's film 'My Life Partner', which dealt on the intimate and emotional relationship between two men. Sudev Nair received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film.

The couple shared photos of the marriage on their Instagram handles. Photos | Instagram (@seventhheavenweddingco)

He then went on to star in films like 'Anarkali', 'Karinkunnam 6's', 'Ezra', 'Kayamkulam Kochunni', 'Abrahaminte Santhathikal', 'Michael', 'Athiran', 'Mamangam', 'One', 'Bheeshma Parvam', 'Pathonpatham Nootandu' and 'Thuramukham'.

Sudev is the son of Palakkad natives Vijayakumar and Subadha. He completed his post-graduation from the Film and Television Institute of India and is also trained in break dancing, parkour, boxing, karate, judo and karipayattu. In 2001, he won the silver medal at the Under 16 National Games in the High Jump category. Gujarat-born Amardeep Kaur is a popular fashion model and actor based in Mumbai.