Ranganna and his gang in 'Aavesham' set to thrill audience from April 11. New poster, song out

Makers of the Fahadh Faasil starrer 'Aavesham' has released a new poster and song from the film, which will hit theatres on April 11. The poster features Fahadh Faasil as Ranga (Ranganna), holding a burning bottle in his hand. The film, touted to be a wholesome action comedy entertainer is produced jointly by Anwar Rasheed under the banner of Anwar Rasheed Entertainments, along with Nazriya Nazim under the banner of Fahadh Faasil and Friends.

The film revolves around a group of college students, and a goon who comes to their help. Much like 'Romancham', 'Aavesham' too is said to be inspired from true events. A & A Films known for their involvement with the superhit film 'Bheeshma Parvam' are the distributors.

Apart from Fahadh, the film stars Manzoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, Malayali gamer and Youtuber Hipzster, Mithun JS, Roshan Shanavas, Pooja Mohanraj, Neeraja Rajendran, Sreejith Nair and Thankam Mohan. Sameer Thahir is handling the cinematography of the film. The music is composed by Sushin Shyam and the lyrics are by Vinayak Sasikumar.

Vivek Harshan is the editor, while Ashwini Kale is handling the production design. The costumes are by Mashar Hamsa, while makeup is by R G Wayanadan. Vishnu Govind is handling the sound. The other members are: Executive Producer – A R Ansar, Line Producer – PK Sreekumar, Project CEO – Mohsin Khais, Action – Chethan D’Souza, VFX – Egg White, Production Controller – Vinod Sekhar, Chief Associate Directors – Arun Appukkuttan, Sumilal Subramanian, Still Photography – Rohith K Suresh, Nidad K N, Titles – Abhilash Chacko, DI - Poetic, Colorist - Sreek Varrier, PRO - AS Dinesh, Athira Diljith, Digital Marketing - Snake Plant.