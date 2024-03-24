'Varshangalkku Shesham' trailer crosses 3 million views; fans excited for Dhyan and Pranav's combo

The eagerly awaited trailer for the Vineeth Sreenivasan-directed film 'Varshangalkku Shesham', produced by Merryland Cinemas, was recently unveiled. True to expectations, the trailer suggests that the film will be a complete entertainer. Dhyan Sreenivasan and Pranav Mohanlal are cast as the lead characters, marking a reunion of Vineeth Sreenivasan, Visakh Subrahmaniam, and Pranav Mohanlal after their blockbuster 'Hridayam'. The film, crafted on a grand scale, is set to hit the screens on April 11th, coinciding with the festivals of Vishu and Eid. The trailer has received a positive response, amassing over 3 million views on YouTube. Netizens appear particularly thrilled about the on-screen pairing of Dhyan and Pranav, with one user even commenting, 'Reminded of the old Mohanlal-Sreenivasan combo'.

The screenplay for the film is penned by Vineeth Sreenivasan himself. Nivin Pauly plays a significant role alongside Dhyan and Pranav. The ensemble cast also boasts of renowned names such as Aju Varghese, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Basil Joseph, Vineeth Srinivasan, Neeraj Madhav, Neeta Pillai, Arjun Lal, Aswath Lal, Kalesh Ramnath, and Shaan Rahman, among others. This film also marks the reunion of Nivin Pauly, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Srinivasan, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, and Visakh Subramaniam, following their collaboration in the Dhyan Sreenivasan-directed 'Love, Action, Drama'. Merryland Cinemas is handling the distribution of the film.