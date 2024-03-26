Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Ram Charan and Sukumar set to collaborate again after 'Rangasthalam'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 26, 2024 12:02 PM IST
Ram Charan, Sukumar
Ram Charan, Sukumar. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

RRR star Ram Charan and 'Pushpa' director Sukumar have announced their collaboration on a new feature film. The makers made the announcement on Monday, revealing that this project will be Charan's 17th film.

The upcoming movie will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The music for the film will be composed by DSP, who gained fame for his work on 'Pushpa'.

Mythri Movie Makers officially shared the news on their X page to coincide with the Holi festival celebration.
This film marks the reunion of Ram Charan and Sukumar, who previously worked together on the 2018 hit 'Rangasthalam'.

RELATED ARTICLES

While Charan is gearing up for his next release in S Shankar's 'Game Changer', Sukumar is anticipating the release of 'Pushpa: The Rule', the sequel to the 2021 film 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE