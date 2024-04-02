The Malayalam film 'Premalu', which had a long run in theatres, has finally locked its OTT release date. The film, directed by Girish A D and starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, will be available in three languages- Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

The makers are yet to release details about the film's Hindi and Kannada version. The movie has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year, garnering nearly Rs 130 crore in box office collections worldwide. It is the fifth film to enter the 100 crore club.

'Premalu', which also features Shyam Mohan and Sangeeth Pratab in prominent roles, was made on a budget of Rs 3 crore. The film is Girish's third directorial after 'Thaneer Mathan Dinangal' and 'Super Sharanya' and follows the life of a college graduate who tries to find a footing in his life after moving to Hyderabad.

The film received a lot of praise for its youthful vibe, direction, humour and performances of all the actors. The film will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar on April 12 as part of the Vishu festivities.