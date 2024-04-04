Veteran actor Ajith Kumar who was last seen in 'Thunivu' is currently busy with the shoot of ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, his upcoming project. Now, a video of Ajith performing a dare devil stunt without a body double is going viral on social media.

In the video, Ajith can be seen sitting in the drivers seat as part of the film shoot. His co-actor and Bigg Boss Tamil star Aarav Kizar is seated next to him bound on the passenger’s seat. Lyca Productions, which is bankrolling the project, shared the video on X.

“Bravery knows no bounds! Witness Ajith Kumar's fearless dedication as he takes on a daring stunt sequence in #VidaaMuyarchi without any stunt double,” the caption by Lyca Productions read. While fans were impressed by Ajith’s dedication, some others expressed concern and enquired whether Ajith and Aarav were safe since the car topples towards the end of the video.

Aarav too shared the post but hinted they had a narrow escape while shooting the scene. 'Finally now that it’s out. narrow escape for both of us. Forever grateful to God,’ he wrote. The Azerbaijan schedule of 'Vidaa Muyarchi' ended in January.

The film is directed by Magizha Thirumeni who has helmed several ation thrillers like 'Thadaiyara Thaakka,' 'Meaghamann,' 'Thadam' and 'Kalaga Thalaivan.' Arjun Sarja, Trisha and Regina Cassandra are also part of the film.