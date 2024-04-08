Kangana Ranaut refutes claims of beef consumption; netizens not convinced

Kangana Ranaut found herself at the centre of controversy as she vehemently refuted claims suggesting her consumption of beef. Taking to her social media handles, she dismissed the allegations as unfounded attempts to tarnish her reputation. The controversy erupted following assertions by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who alleged Kangana's previous admission to consuming beef.

In response, Kangana asserted, "I don’t consume beef or any other kind of red meat”, emphasizing her long-standing commitment to promoting a yogic and Ayurvedic lifestyle. She expressed disdain for what she deemed baseless rumours, confident in her supporters' understanding of her proud Hindu identity.

I don’t consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me, I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won’t work to tarnish my image. My people know me and… — Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) April 8, 2024

However, despite Kangana's assertions, social media users remained sceptical. Some users unearthed a tweet from 2019 in which Kangana appeared to express acceptance of beef consumption, fueling further doubt. Accusations of inconsistency and past support for beef surfaced, challenging Kangana's version. Whether Kangana previously consumed beef or not is a matter for her to clarify, but it's evident that netizens have a long memory and don't easily forget such matters.