Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next venture, a Michael Jackson biopic?

Last year, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga made waves with the release of 'Animal', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Now, amidst preparations for his next project 'Spirit', featuring Prabhas, Vanga has revealed his aspiration to helm a biopic on the late Michael Jackson.

During an interview with Baradwaj Rangan, Vanga expressed his desire to delve into the life of Michael Jackson. He emphasized the intriguing journey of the iconic musician, from his childhood to his transformation and beyond. However, the challenge lies in finding the perfect actor to portray Jackson's complex character and history.

Vanga acknowledges the difficulty in casting the right actor for such an important role, yet he remains enthusiastic about the project's potential. He envisions the biopic as a story that would attract audiences worldwide, particularly if produced for Hollywood. Despite uncertainties, Vanga's passion for unravelling Jackson's life remains unwavering, making it a dream project for him and many potential viewers.