Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Sureshan and Sumalatha's unique love story to hit the screens on May 14

Our Correspondent
Published: April 12, 2024 05:04 PM IST Updated: April 12, 2024 05:27 PM IST
Rajesh Madhavan and Chithra Nair play the lead characters in the movie. Photos | YouTube
Topic | Entertainment News

'Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha' featuring Rajesh Madhavan and Chithra Nair in the lead, will hit theatres on May 14. The movie is a spin-off of two prominent characters – autorickshaw driver Sureshan and his lover Sumalatha – from the superhit movie 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu'.

The makers released the trailer to build some buzz for the film, which promises to be laced with a lot of humour and interesting twists. Many took to social media to share their excitement about the film's trailer. The 'Save The Date' teaser and first look posters featuring the characters in three get-ups were also well-received by the audience. The movie is directed by Ratheesh Poduval who also wrote the screenplay of the film.

Ratheesh is best known for his works 'Android Kunjappan 2.0' and 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu'. Dawn Vincent has composed the music for the film. Sabin Ooralukandi is the cinematographer of the movie, while Jithu Sebastian and Midhun Chalissery are the art directors. Anil Radhakrishnan has handled the sync sound and sound design for the film.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE