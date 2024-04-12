Sureshan and Sumalatha's unique love story to hit the screens on May 14

'Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha' featuring Rajesh Madhavan and Chithra Nair in the lead, will hit theatres on May 14. The movie is a spin-off of two prominent characters – autorickshaw driver Sureshan and his lover Sumalatha – from the superhit movie 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu'.

The makers released the trailer to build some buzz for the film, which promises to be laced with a lot of humour and interesting twists. Many took to social media to share their excitement about the film's trailer. The 'Save The Date' teaser and first look posters featuring the characters in three get-ups were also well-received by the audience. The movie is directed by Ratheesh Poduval who also wrote the screenplay of the film.

Ratheesh is best known for his works 'Android Kunjappan 2.0' and 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu'. Dawn Vincent has composed the music for the film. Sabin Ooralukandi is the cinematographer of the movie, while Jithu Sebastian and Midhun Chalissery are the art directors. Anil Radhakrishnan has handled the sync sound and sound design for the film.