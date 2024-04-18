'She’s using a surrogate': Netizens target Deepika Padukone with fresh set of rumours

Ever since Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy, the news has dominated conversations everywhere. Even before the official announcement, speculations about Deepika's pregnancy circulated among netizens. Unfortunately, celebrities often become the target of relentless rumours, and Deepika's pregnancy was no exception.

Now, netizens have sparked fresh rumours about Deepika. Recently, she posted a picture revealing a tan line on her back, which ignited a flurry of comments. One user suggested, 'She’s using a surrogate. How can she lie on her belly to get a tan that deep? Think, fellas.' Another commented, 'This post makes no sense, wonder what she might put next.' A third user eagerly anticipated Deepika's baby bump, exclaiming, 'Can't wait to see your baby bump... you'll be the best mommy.'

It appears that Deepika will continue to face such comments for the foreseeable future. While celebrities lead public lives, it's important to recognize that they deserve privacy and respect.

Meanwhile, Deepika remains occupied with Rohit Shetty’s 'Singham Again' shoot. At 38 years old, she is set to portray Shakti Shetty, also known as Lady Singham, marking her entry into Rohit's cop universe alongside Arjun Kapoor, who plays the antagonist.