Rajinikanth congratulates PM Modi, MK Stalin, Chandrababu Naidu on poll results

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 06, 2024 09:14 AM IST
Rajinikanth. Photo: File images
Topic | Entertainment News

Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on securing his third term as the Prime Minister of India following the Lok Sabha election results announced on Tuesday. He also extended his congratulations to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the DMK's performance in the elections and to Chandrababu Naidu for the TDP's sweeping victory in the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Rajinikanth, who will be next seen in ‘Vettaiyan’, said in a post on X: “My Hearty Congratulations to my dear friends .. Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K Stalin @mkstalin ...and Shri Chandrababu Naidu Garu @ncbn I extend my hearty congratulations to NDA #nda and most respected dear Narendra Modiji @narendramodi." While Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won 135 seats to storm to power in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Stalin’s DMK won 22 out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu.
(With IANS inputs)

