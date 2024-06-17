Swara Bhasker lashes out against popular 'vegetarian' blogger for 'self-righteous' post

Actor Swara Bhasker has lashed out against a popular blogger over her 'proud vegetarian' tweet on the occasion of Eid al-Adha celebrations. Nalini Ulanagar had recenty posted a picture of vegetarian meal with the caption: "I'm proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free from tears, cruelty and guilt."

Swara, however, criticised the blogger for her the post and called out her 'self-righteousness'. She also pointed out how vegetarians were equally guilty since they 'denied the calf its mothers milk. "Honestly… I don’t understand this smug self-righteousness of vegetarians. Your entire diet is made up of denying the calf its mother’s milk.. forcibly impregnating cows then separating them from their babies & stealing their milk." She also added, "You eat root vegetables? That kills the whole plant! Please relax with the virtue signalling just because it’s Bakr Eid! (Folded hands emojis)."

I'm proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free from tears, cruelty and guilt. pic.twitter.com/63mLXhGW78 — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) June 16, 2024

Swara, who recently became a mother, celebrated Eid al-Adha with her husband and political activist Fahad Ahmad and daughter Raabiyaa. The actor got married last year and welcomed her child later that year. Swara is known for her opinions on X, especially those criticising the previous Modi-led government for their political statements.