Audience impressed by VFX breakdown video of 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil'

The crew of 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' has released the VFX breakdown footage of some of the most popular scenes from the movie. The makers constructed a grand set of the iconic Guruvayur temple, investing an exorbitant amount of money. However, VFX was also utilized to enhance the visuals and ensure they looked perfect on the big screen. The VFX technology was brilliantly applied, adding clarity and perfection to the scenes filmed on the beautifully built sets.

The filmmakers successfully 'deceived' the audience by seamlessly blending the sets with VFX technology, avoiding any artificial appearance. Digital Turbo Media deserves the credit for designing the VFX for Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. The audience has also praised the VFX team for their outstanding work.

The movie showcases a 360-degree view of the Guruvayoor temple. Art director Sunil Kumaran designed the temple set, making it as beautiful and authentic as the original structure, in just under 45 days. The impressive set was built in Kalamassery with a budget of Rs 4 crore.

'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' is a romantic comedy directed by Vipin Das and jointly produced by Prithviraj Productions and E4 Entertainment. The movie features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj, Basil Joseph, Anaswara Rajan, and Nikhila Vimal. This fun family entertainer has become one of the highest-grossing films of the year.