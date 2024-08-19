Arshad Warsi faces backlash after calling Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has found himself at the centre of a major controversy after making a remark about Prabhas’ role in Kalki 2898 AD. In a recent podcast appearance on Unfiltered by Samdish, Arshad referred to Prabhas as a 'joker' in the film, which has sparked widespread outrage among fans of the actor.

The video clip of Arshad’s statement quickly went viral, and Prabhas’ loyal fan base did not take kindly to the comment. Arshad's critique of the film was harsh, particularly when he praised Amitabh Bachchan’s performance while lamenting what he saw as a diminished role for Prabhas.

Arshad expressed his disappointment by questioning the portrayal of Prabhas in the film. "I am really sad, but why did they make him look like a joker? Why?" he wondered aloud. He further added, “I wanted to see something like Mad Max, with a powerful presence like Mel Gibson. But what have they done to him? I just don’t understand why filmmakers make such choices.”

Sorry to Say

Prabhas is a Joker in #Kalki2898AD

- Munna Bhai MBBS fame Arshad



So sad to hear this 💔



Not only Him , They are many people saying Amithab is main lead and prabhas is a comedian including some Telugu audience



Hope he will do main lead in Kalki Part2 pic.twitter.com/tEJthHynMe — Hemanth Kiara (@ursHemanthRKO) August 18, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, recently celebrated 50 days in theatres, coinciding with Independence Day on August 15. The film, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, has grossed an estimated Rs 1,042 crore worldwide, with Rs 767 crore of that coming from the Indian market. The story, set in a post-apocalyptic future in the year 2898 AD, follows a group chosen to protect the unborn child, Kalki.

Despite the film’s success, Arshad’s remarks have not gone unnoticed. Prabhas' fans have been relentless in their criticism, taking to social media to express their anger towards the actor.