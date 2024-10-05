Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Activist Raga Ranjini alleges exploitation by 'Mlechan' casting director

Our Correspondent
Published: October 05, 2024 12:05 PM IST
Representational image
Topic | Entertainment News

Transgender activist Raga Ranjini has publicly accused Shiju, the casting director of the film Mlechan, of perpetuating exploitation within the cinema industry. Ranjini claims that Shiju specifically reached out to her to request the inclusion of four transgender individuals for the film, which has recently commenced shooting in Kochi.

In her allegations, Ranjini also states that Shiju asked her to be ready for 'adjustments' and insisted that she travel to Kochi for this purpose. She said that she firmly rejected these demands.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE