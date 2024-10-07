Malayalam
'Bougainvillea' scriptwriter Lajo Jose recalls time when he was ridiculed by comedy filmmaker

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 07, 2024 04:23 PM IST
Novelist Lajo Jose has turned scriptwriter with Amal Neerad's upcoming movie 'Bougainvillea', which is all set for release on October 17. Lajo took to social media to share his happiness on being part of Amal Neerad's movie and also revealed a negative experience when he approached another director with the script. According to him, the filmmaker, who was known for directing comedy films, ridiculed him when he discussed the script with him.
“I began work on a film script in 2010 and wrapped it up in 2012. I always wanted Amal Neerad to direct the film but was unsure of how to reach him. One of my colleague's friend got me in touch with a filmmaker who was making comedy films then. However, he ridiculed me when I shared my script with him. Later, I tried to get Amal Neerad's number through him, but the director did not respond. Now, years later, Amal Neerad is directing my script. His vision and talent have brought my script to life in ways I could only dream of,” he wrote on social media.
Lajo is known for authoring 'Hydrangea,' 'Coffee House' and 'Roothinte Lokam'. There are speculations that 'Bougainvillea' is based on 'Roothinte Lokam', but the filmmakers are yet to react.

