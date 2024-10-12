Lazy weekend plans? Here are 5 feel-good movies to binge on Amazon Prime Video

The weekend is here, which means it's time to slip into your cozy pajamas and enjoy a movie or series binge! Whether you're feeling down or just want something light and entertaining, we've got the perfect suggestions for you. Here are five feel-good movies to enjoy this weekend on Amazon Prime Video.

The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Peanut Butter Falcon is a adventure film directed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz. The story centres on Zak, a young man with Down syndrome who dreams of becoming a professional wrestler. After escaping from a care facility, Zak sets off on a journey to find his idol, a wrestling champion known as The Salt Water Redneck.

Along the way, he forms an unlikely friendship with Tyler, a troubled fisherman portrayed by Shia LaBeouf, who is on the run from his own troubles. Together, they navigate various challenges, celebrating the themes of friendship, acceptance, and the pursuit of dreams. The film features a talented cast, including Dakota Johnson as Eleanor, Zak's caretaker, and Zack Gottsagen as Zak.

The Big Sick

The Big Sick is a romantic comedy-drama directed by Michael Showalter, inspired by the true love story of comedian Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordon. The film stars Kumail Nanjiani as himself and Zoe Kazan as Emily, highlighting their relationship as it evolves amid cultural differences and familial expectations.

When Emily suddenly falls seriously ill, Kumail finds himself navigating the complexities of her family, played by Holly Hunter and Ray Romano, while also facing his own family's traditional expectations.

Silver Linings Playbook

Silver Linings Playbook is a romantic comedy-drama directed by David O. Russell, based on Matthew Quick's novel. The film stars Bradley Cooper as Pat Solitano, a man with bipolar disorder trying to rebuild his life after being released from a mental health facility.

Pat forms an unexpected bond with Tiffany, played by Jennifer Lawrence, a young widow facing her own struggles. They agree to help each other—Pat will assist Tiffany in a dance competition, and she will help him reconnect with his estranged wife.

Exploring themes of mental health, resilience, and the search for happiness, Silver Linings Playbook blends humor with heartfelt moments.

Captain Fantastic

Captain Fantastic is a drama-comedy directed by Matt Ross, featuring Viggo Mortensen as Ben Cash, a devoted father who raises his six children in the wilderness of the Pacific Northwest, away from modern society.

When tragedy strikes, Ben takes his family on a road trip to attend his wife’s funeral. As they journey into the outside world, they confront the challenges of their unconventional upbringing and the values they cherish.

Uncle Frank

Uncle Frank is a drama-comedy directed by Alan Ball, featuring Paul Bettany as Frank Bledsoe, a gay man who has concealed his sexuality from his conservative family in the 1970s.

When Frank learns of his father's death, he embarks on a journey back to his hometown with his niece, Beth, portrayed by Sophia Lillis. As they travel, they confront deep-seated family secrets and societal prejudices, while Frank struggles with his identity and the weight of his past.

Combining humour with emotional moments, Uncle Frank explores themes of love, acceptance, and the complexities of family relationships.