Basil Joseph-Nazriya starrer 'Sookshmadarshini' to release on this date

The highly anticipated film 'Sookshmadarshini', featuring Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim, is set to release in theatres on November 22. Directed by MC, the movie is produced by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, and AV Anoop, under the banners of Happy Hours Entertainments and AVA Productions.

What’s exciting about this film is the collaboration of Basil and Nazriya as the lead pair, which has fans buzzing. The screenplay is written by Libin and Athul, with music by Christo Xavier.

The motion poster gives us a glimpse of the playful vibe, showing Basil’s character peeking from a balcony while Nazriya checks her mobile with curiosity. This lighthearted moment sets the tone for a delightful adventure that audiences can look forward to.

'Sookshmadarshini' also features a fantastic supporting cast, including Deepak Parambol, Sidharth Bharathan, Kottayam Ramesh, Akhila Bhargavan, and many more.