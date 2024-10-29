Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Karan Arjun' set for theatrical re-release this November

The highly anticipated re-release of the iconic Bollywood film 'Karan Arjun' is set to enchant audiences once more when it hits theatres on November 22, 2024. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, this beloved classic first captivated viewers in 1995 and has since secured a cherished spot in the hearts of fans.

'Karan Arjun' tells the gripping tale of two brothers who seek vengeance against their treacherous uncle for the murder of their father. After being killed by their uncle, the brothers are reincarnated, determined to fulfil their quest for revenge.

The film features an impressive cast, including Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Amrish Puri, Johnny Lever, Ranjeet, Aasif Sheikh, and Ashok Saraf, all delivering memorable performances that contributed to the film's enduring legacy.

With its blend of action, drama, and emotion, 'Karan Arjun' is set to reignite nostalgia and thrill a new generation of viewers with its upcoming re-release.